New John Lewis rebrand advert melts viewers’ hearts

A new advert John Lewis launched to mark its major rebrand seemed to melt viewers’ hearts as many took to Twitter to praise the incredibly detailed 90-second clip.

But some were left scratching their heads as to whether the Christmas advert had come early when it aired during a break in The Great British Bake Off on Channel 4.

It took five days to film the advert, which had 82 children in the cast and 11 adults.

The advert celebrated the rebrand the veteran department store has undertaken in a bid to boost its fortunes during a difficult period for all high street traders.