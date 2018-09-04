Novichok victim hoping to leave hospital in two or three weeks

Novichok poisoning victim Charlie Rowley is planning on leaving hospital in the next few weeks.

Mr Rowley is currently being treated at Salisbury District Hospital for meningitis and loss of eyesight two months after he and his partner Dawn Sturgess were poisoned by the nerve agent.

The pair fell ill at Mr Rowley’s home in Amesbury, near Salisbury on June 30 and Ms Sturgess, a mother-of-three, died in hospital eight days later having never regained consciousness.

It is believed they were exposed to a military grade nerve agent from a perfume bottle discarded by those responsible for the attack on former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia.