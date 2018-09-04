Patient care severely compromised by doctor burnout, study suggests

Burnout among doctors is jeopardising patient care, researchers have warned.

Physicians who are physically, mentally and emotionally exhausted are twice as likely to make mistakes such as incorrect diagnoses or prescriptions, according to a study published in journal JAMA Internal Medicine.

They are also twice as likely to deliver “suboptimal” care due to low professionalism and three times more likely to receive poor satisfaction ratings from patients, it found.

The researchers, who analysed 47 studies involving almost 43,000 international physicians, found the link between burnout and lower professionalism was “particularly strong” among junior doctors.

Dr Maria Panagioti from the University of Manchester, who led the study, said: “We show conclusively that the provision of safe, high-quality patient care is severely compromised when doctors are physically, emotionally and mentally exhausted.

“Clearly, this is not the fault of doctors.”