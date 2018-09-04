Pay farmers for maintaining and improving public footpaths, walkers urge

Farmers should have to maintain public footpaths on their land as a condition of receiving taxpayer subsidies after Brexit, walking charity the Ramblers has urged.

Landowners should also be rewarded for adding new routes or improving existing paths, as part of a system of “public payments for public goods” under a new farming policy when the UK leaves the EU.

A poll for the charity reveals that 85% of adults believe that being able to experience the countryside is important for children’s understanding of the environment and food production.

Almost as many believed visits to the countryside were good for their mental well being (82%) and for their physical health and fitness (83%), the survey of 1,848 people in England and Wales by YouGov found.