Planned change to organ donor system ‘misleading’

The public risks being misled by plans for a “soft” opt-out system for organ donation put forward by the Scottish Government, it has been claimed.

The Scottish Council on Human Bioethics (SCHB) said it is concerned the Human Tissue (Authorisation) (Scotland) Bill would actually see a form of “hard” opt-out for the most common organs including the lungs, kidney and liver.

This means a person’s nearest relatives would not have a final say as to the removal of organs for transplantation.

Public views on the Bill have been sought via a consultation which ends on Tuesday.

Under the legislation people would be assumed to have consented to their organs being used to help others unless they had signed an opt-out.

The proposed system includes protection for adults without the capacity to understand, those living in Scotland for less than a year, and under-16s.