Police chiefs defend use of stop-and-search powers

Senior police officers have spoken out to defend the use of stop-and-search powers amid Government plans to extend their use. Young black men are around four times more likely to be stopped than their white counterparts, but Andy Cooke, chief constable of Merseyside Police, said it is wrong to think of the strategy as discriminatory – and that the drop in its use has fuelled a rise in a violent crime. Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick said officers are equally likely to find a weapon, drugs or stolen goods on a black or white suspect – and insisted that in tackling violence, the powers are used “trying to protect the most vulnerable people and that is young black boys”.

Mr Cooke told The Times that gang members now feel they can carry weapons with impunity. He said: “This is about criminality not race. “It is about disruption and putting the fear back on criminals: that visible approach to stop-searching those individuals who our communities know are causing the most harm, damage or violence. “Those people should regularly be getting stopped and searched on our streets.” In the past three years, the use of stop and search has almost halved to 304,000 – having peaked at 1.5 million in 2008 and 2009. Mr Cooke, who is the National Police Chiefs Council’s lead on organised crime, said: “I think criminals feel safer carrying weapons to cause harm, or weapons to commit acquisitive offences. “They feel far safer carrying them now because they know there are less police officers, and even if there are police officers there is less chance they will be stopped and searched for them.”

