Police officer ‘did not warn race relations adviser before Tasering him’

A police officer gave no warning immediately before discharging her Taser at a race relations adviser she had mistaken for a wanted man, a misconduct hearing has been told. Acting sergeant Claire Boddie was on uniformed duty with colleague Pc Darren Weston in the Easton area of Bristol at about 9.10am on January 14 last year. The pair were driving to another incident when they saw Judah Adunbi, 65, walking on the side of the road with his dog and believed he might be wanted man Royston McCalla. A misconduct hearing at Avon and Somerset Police headquarters in Portishead heard Mr Adunbi repeatedly refused to give the officers his identity, as is his right. Pc Boddie drew her Taser and warned Mr Adunbi that she had done so, telling him to “calm down” while using the weapon to place a “red dot” on his body, before replacing it. A short time later, she withdrew the X26 Taser again and deployed it on the community elder without warning after he resisted arrest at the gate of his property, the hearing was told.

Judah Adunbi Credit: Ben Birchall/PA

One of the barbs struck Mr Adunbi in the face and had to be removed at hospital. George Thomas, presenting the case against Pc Boddie for the appropriate authority, said the officer’s action was an “unnecessary, unreasonable or disproportionate use of force in the circumstances”. He said Mr Adunbi was moving away from Pc Boddie at the time the Taser was discharged and had his hands down. However, Pc Boddie insisted she acted in accordance with her training and the force she used was lawful, claiming that Mr Adunbi posed a threat due to the keys in his hand. She said the wanted man, Mr McCalla, had markers for violence and weapons, and she increasingly believed Mr Adunbi was that person because of his actions. Giving evidence at the hearing, Pc Boddie insisted that she used the National Decision Model at all times during the incident and described Mr Adunbi as a “violent man” who was in a “fighting stance”. Mr Thomas asked Pc Boddie on eight occasions whether she had considered issuing a warning to Mr Adunbi before discharging the weapon. “I don’t think it is a yes or no question,” she replied.

A Taser Credit: Gareth Fuller/PA