Powerful typhoon slams into western Japan, flooding airport

A powerful typhoon has blown through western Japan, causing heavy rain to flood the region’s main offshore international airport and high winds to blow a tanker into a bridge, disrupting land and air travel.

Jebi was the strongest typhoon to make landfall in Japan since 1993, according to Japan’s Kyodo News service.

The storm was heading north across Japan’s main island of Honshu towards the Sea of Japan.

It was off the northern coast of Fukui on Tuesday evening with sustained winds of 78mph and gusts up to 110mph, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.