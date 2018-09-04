Quarterback and anthem protester Colin Kaepernick has new deal with Nike

American football quarterback Colin Kaepernick, one of the first NFL players to kneel during the national anthem to protest against racial injustice, has a new deal with Nike. Kaepernick’s lawyer, Mark Geragos, made the announcement on Twitter, calling the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback an “All American Icon”. Kaepernick also posted a Nike ad featuring his face and wrote: “Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything. #JustDoIt”.

Kaepernick already had a deal with Nike that was set to expire, but it was renegotiated into a multi-year deal to make him one of the faces of Nike’s 30th anniversary “Just Do It” campaign, according to a person familiar with the contract. The source says Nike will feature Kaepernick on several platforms, including billboards, television commercials and online ads. Nike also will create an apparel line for Kaepernick and contribute to his Know Your Rights charity. The deal puts Kaepernick in the top bracket of NFL players with Nike. The NFL and Nike extended their partnership in March to run through 2028. Nike provides all NFL teams with game-day uniforms and sideline apparel that bears the swoosh logo.

Colin Kaepernick, centre, kneels during the national anthem before an NFL game against the Dallas Cowboys Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP