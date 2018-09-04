Rescuers search for survivors after motorway overpass collapses in India

A motorway overpass has collapsed in the Indian city of Kolkata, with a concrete segment slamming to the ground and killing at least one person, officials said.

Half a dozen vehicles, including a bus, fell with the broken section of concrete, about 100ft long, in the Majerhat neighbourhood. News reports said more than 20 people were taken to hospital, and at least one person died, according to an official at Seth Sukhlal Karnani Memorial Hospital.

The collapse happened in the Majerhat neighbourhood of Kolkata Credit: Indranil Mukherjee/AP

Officials are unsure how many people might be trapped beneath the concrete, and police and firefighters worked into the night, using cutting tools to clear the wreckage. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee told reporters that several transportation workers may have been in a small office under the overpass when it collapsed.

Rescuers work into the night Credit: Bikas Das/AP