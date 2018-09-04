Tanaiste embarks on two-day visit to Finland, Estonia and Lithuania

The Tanaiste has embarked on a two-day visit to Finland, Estonia and Lithuania.

During the trip, Simon Coveney is set to meet with the foreign ministers of each of the nations.

The implications for Ireland from the UK’s imminent departure from the European Union is set to be high on the agenda during those meetings.

EU foreign policy and the future of Europe are also expected to be among the topics discussed.

In a statement, the Department of Foreign Affairs said the Tanaiste’s visit aims to “further strengthen Ireland’s bilateral relations with key Nordic and Baltic EU member states”.