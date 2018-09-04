Taxi stolen from driver at knifepoint

A taxi driver had his car stolen at knifepoint in a random attack by a man who tried to drive the vehicle at him.

The incident happened in Tambowie Street, Glasgow, after a person in one of the flats called a taxi.

When the 36-year-old cab driver arrived a man in a Vauxhall car parked outside got out and threatened him with a knife, demanding money.

The driver was forced out of the cab, a Hyundai i30, and the man then got in and tried to drive the vehicle at him.

The taxi driver jumped out the way and the suspect then sped off in the stolen taxi.

A woman who was also in the Vauxhall drove off as well.

The Hyundai i30 was recovered burnt out a short time later on the canal path to the rear of Rotherwood Avenue.

The taxi driver was not injured but has been left badly shaken by the experience.

Police are appealing for information about the incident which happened at around 9pm on Friday August 31.

Detective Constable Chris Sneddon said: “We do not know why this taxi driver has been attacked and had his cab stolen from him, the attack was completely random.

“We’re aware there were several people in the area around the time this incident occurred and I am appealing to them to contact us.

“At this stage, we don’t know how long the Vauxhall car with the male suspect and the woman was parked in the street.

“Perhaps you saw them and can provide us with more information, in particular the woman, as we have very limited information on her.

“The stolen vehicle was speeding as it made off and people in the surrounding areas may have noticed the car given its excessive speed.

“If anyone has any information or knowledge regarding this incident or the suspects, then please get in touch with us.”

Police said CCTV investigations carried out so far have revealed the Hyundai i30 was being driven at excessive speed along Baldwin Avenue, Knighstwood, before eventually being abandoned and set on fire at the canal path.

The suspect is white, aged between 30 and 35, around 6ft tall, with short shaved hair and was wearing a grey coloured tracksuit at the time of the incident.

The woman in the Vauxhall car was wearing a pink long sleeved top.

Anyone with information is asked to call officers at the Community Investigation Unit via 101, quoting incident number 4248 of August 31, 2018 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.