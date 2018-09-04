- ITV Report
The Scottish Government’s 12 new Bills for 2018/19
Nicola Sturgeon has set out her proposals for the coming year at Holyrood, which she says show her government is “focused on delivering for today and investing for tomorrow”.
A total of 12 new Bills have been announced in the Scottish Government’s legislative programme for 2018/19:
- Biometric Data Bill
Will establish provision for a statutory code of practice covering acquisition, use, retention and disposal of biometric data such as fingerprints, DNA and facial images.
- Budget Bill
Sets out the government’s tax and spending plans.
- Census (Amendment) Bill
Will allow National Records of Scotland to ask voluntary questions on sexual orientation and transgender status/history from the 2021 census onwards.
- Consumer Protection Bill
Will establish a new statutory consumer body.
- Disclosure Bill
Will make changes to existing laws to support reforms to the disclosure system. It follows criticism of the system when allegations of child abuse in football emerged.
- Electoral Franchise Bill
Aimed at protecting EU citizens’ rights to vote in Scottish Parliament and local government elections.
- Electoral Reform Bill
Will implement a range of electoral reforms.
- Family Law Bill
Will make changes to family law, in particular to ensure a child’s best interests are at the centre of contact and residence cases.
- Female Genital Mutilation Bill
Aimed a strengthening existing laws on FGM. The Bill will seek to introduce protection orders for women and girls at risk, and put guidance for professionals on a statutory footing.
- Non-Domestic Rates Bill
Will implement the recommendations of the Barclay Review. The Bill will include measures aimed at improving the administration of the system, reform of a number of rates reliefs and measures to tackle avoidance.
- Scottish National Investment Bank Bill
Will pave the way for a Scottish National Investment Bank.
- South of Scotland Enterprise Agency Bill
Will establish the new agency in the South of Scotland.