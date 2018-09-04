The Scottish Government’s 12 new Bills for 2018/19

Nicola Sturgeon has set out her proposals for the coming year at Holyrood, which she says show her government is “focused on delivering for today and investing for tomorrow”. A total of 12 new Bills have been announced in the Scottish Government’s legislative programme for 2018/19:

Biometric Data Bill

Will establish provision for a statutory code of practice covering acquisition, use, retention and disposal of biometric data such as fingerprints, DNA and facial images.

Budget Bill

Sets out the government’s tax and spending plans.

Census (Amendment) Bill

Will allow National Records of Scotland to ask voluntary questions on sexual orientation and transgender status/history from the 2021 census onwards.

Consumer Protection Bill

Will establish a new statutory consumer body.

Disclosure Bill

Will make changes to existing laws to support reforms to the disclosure system. It follows criticism of the system when allegations of child abuse in football emerged.

Electoral Franchise Bill

Aimed at protecting EU citizens’ rights to vote in Scottish Parliament and local government elections.

Electoral Reform Bill

Will implement a range of electoral reforms.

Family Law Bill

Will make changes to family law, in particular to ensure a child’s best interests are at the centre of contact and residence cases.

Female Genital Mutilation Bill

Aimed a strengthening existing laws on FGM. The Bill will seek to introduce protection orders for women and girls at risk, and put guidance for professionals on a statutory footing.

Non-Domestic Rates Bill

Will implement the recommendations of the Barclay Review. The Bill will include measures aimed at improving the administration of the system, reform of a number of rates reliefs and measures to tackle avoidance.

Scottish National Investment Bank Bill

Will pave the way for a Scottish National Investment Bank.

South of Scotland Enterprise Agency Bill