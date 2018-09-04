Third person dies following Co Tyrone road collisions

A third person has died following collisions on the roads in Co Tyrone over a 24-hour period.

The PSNI said the man, 69, who was a pedestrian, died after a single-vehicle collision on the Great Northern Road in the Gortrush area of Omagh.

The incident happened shortly after 11am on Tuesday morning.

A police spokesman said one person was assisting with the police service’s inquiries, and appealed for anyone with any information, or anyone who has dashcam footage, to contact the police service.

On Monday, an elderly married couple died following a road crash in Omagh.