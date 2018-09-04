TSB boss Paul Pester to stand down following IT failures

TSB boss Paul Pester is to leave the troubled bank in the wake of its botched IT switch earlier this year and a string of ongoing technology failures. Mr Pester’s departure comes after a seven-year stint at the top, which has been marred by the IT woes that left up to 1.9 million people using TSB’s digital and mobile banking locked out of their bank accounts. TSB’s non-executive chairman, Richard Meddings, will take on the role of executive chairman with immediate effect to begin the hunt for a new chief executive.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Mr Meddings said: “Although there is more to do to achieve full stability for customers, the bank’s IT systems and services are much improved since the IT migration. “Paul and the board have therefore agreed that this is the right time to appoint a new chief executive for TSB.” Mr Pester said it had been a “privilege” to lead the bank, but admitted that the past few months have been “challenging for everyone at TSB”. The announcement of Mr Pester’s departure comes just a day after TSB’s latest IT problems, with many customers again left unable to access their accounts. Hundreds took to social media on Monday to complain about issues including “duplicate transactions”, while TSB said it was working to fix the issue. Mr Pester has come under particular fire after the recent bungled IT switch, with MPs on the influential Treasury Select Committee calling for him to be sacked.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.