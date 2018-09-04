TSB boss walks away with nearly £1.7m after quitting following IT fiasco

TSB boss Paul Pester will leave the troubled bank with a payout of nearly £1.7 million despite standing down in the wake of a botched IT switch and a string of ongoing technology failures. The lender confirmed Mr Pester, who has been placed on gardening leave, will get £1.2 million in severance pay and a “historical” bonus of around £480,000 that is due from before TSB’s takeover by Sabadell in 2015. All other performance-related pay has been frozen amid investigations into the recent IT failures. Chairman Richard Meddings insisted the decision for Mr Pester to leave was by “mutual agreement” and denied his departure was linked to the IT migration failure and ongoing investigations.

Mr Pester’s departure on Tuesday comes after a seven-year stint at the top, which has been marred by the IT woes in April that left up to 1.9 million people using TSB’s digital and mobile banking locked out of their bank accounts. It has suffered enduring IT issues since then, with TSB forced to apologise once more on Monday after many customers were again left unable to access their accounts. Mr Meddings will now take on the role of executive chairman until a new chief executive is appointed. Mr Meddings said: “Although there is more to do to achieve full stability for customers, the bank’s IT systems and services are much improved since the IT migration. “Paul and the board have therefore agreed that this is the right time to appoint a new chief executive for TSB.”

