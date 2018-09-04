West Midlands selected as UK testbed for 5G

The West Midlands has won a bid to be the UK’s first large-scale testbed for 5G, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport has announced. Birmingham, Coventry and Wolverhampton will become 5G hubs for the high-speed mobile internet technology, which has the potential to improve healthcare and public transport. A £50 million fund has been made available for the project, where initial plans could see connected ambulances deployed across the region, providing paramedic crews with access to specialist advice using video conferencing and live streaming of patient data to the hospital en route. An additional £25 million may be made available at a later stage.

The technology could be used to transform the work of paramedics Credit: Rui Vieira/PA

“5G has the potential to dramatically transform the way we go about our daily lives, and we want the citizens of the UK to be amongst the first to experience all the opportunities and benefits this new technology will bring,” said Digital Minister Margot James. “The West Midlands Testbed, which is the first of its kind anywhere in the world, will be instrumental in helping us realise this ambition.” Other ambitions include carrying out hospital outpatient appointments and emergency consultations remotely via video-link with a more stable connection than existing networks, which could enable patients to play back their appointment at a later date.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.