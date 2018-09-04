What does Labour's adoption of IHRA definition of anti-Semitism mean?

So with more of a whimper than a bang, and (some would say) after months of unnecessary self harm, Jeremy Corbyn and Labour's ruling NEC have agreed to adopt the IHRA anti-Semitism definition in full, with all examples.

Or so I am reliably told.

“Climbed down” - was the terse comment from one well-placed observer, who was referring to Corbyn.

The wording of Labour's anti-Semitism working group, put to the NEC, was as follows:

“We recommend that we adopt the IHRA in full with all examples.

This does not in any way undermine the freedom of expression on Israel or the rights of Palestinians. We re-invite the organisations to re-engage in consultation on the Code of Conduct”.

As I understand it, the NEC has adopted that wording. And presumably we will have a formal announcement to that effect later today.

If so, most Labour MPs and supporters will see that as significant progress towards reassuring the mainstream Jewish community that the party is now serious about cutting out the cancer of anti-Semitism.

That said, the proof will now be how and whether the adoption of the code leads Labour to take action against those perceived to have used the language of hate against Jews.