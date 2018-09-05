Advertisement

22 people missing after boat capsizes in India’s north-east

Rescuers search the Brahmaputra River (AP) Photo: AP/Press Association Images

Twenty-two people are missing after a boat capsized in the flooded Brahmaputra River in India’s remote north-east.

Police said the boat was bringing 36 people to Gauhati, the capital of Assam state, from a village across the river.

Three bodies were recovered, while 11 people were rescued.

Passersby standing on the opposite bank watch rescuers search the waters of the Brahmaputra River Credit: AP

The boat sank after hitting the tower of an under-construction water project.

Heavy monsoon rains have flooded large parts of India. More than 1,000 people have died in seven states since the monsoon season started in June.