- ITV Report
22 people missing after boat capsizes in India’s north-east
Twenty-two people are missing after a boat capsized in the flooded Brahmaputra River in India’s remote north-east.
Police said the boat was bringing 36 people to Gauhati, the capital of Assam state, from a village across the river.
Three bodies were recovered, while 11 people were rescued.
The boat sank after hitting the tower of an under-construction water project.
Heavy monsoon rains have flooded large parts of India. More than 1,000 people have died in seven states since the monsoon season started in June.