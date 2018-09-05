Andy Burnham will now back second referendum if no-deal Brexit becomes only option

Less than 10 days ago he said campaigners arguing for a second referendum “inflamed this idea of an arrogant political class”. Now Andy Burnham says he WILL now back another vote if no-deal Brexit became the only option.

In his first speech in Westminster since swapping the green benches for the Mayor’s office in Manchester, on Wednesday the former Labour minister will argue that a so called “people’s vote” should be on the table.

“As soon as it becomes clear that the MPs against a no-deal outcome cannot unite around a plan, I would urge all Greater Manchester MPs to support a call on the EU for an extension of Article 50 beyond the March deadline as the next way of stopping No Deal," he will say.

“This isn’t about frustrating Brexit. It is about getting Brexit right.

“If that fails and we are left on the cliff-edge of No Deal with no other options, then and only then would I endorse the call for a People’s Vote on the proposed no-deal departure and encourage our MPs to do the same.”