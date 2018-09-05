Anonymous official cites Trump ‘amorality’ in op-ed

A senior administration official has sounded an alarm about President Donald Trump’s “amorality” and “impetuous” leadership style in an unsigned opinion piece published in The New York Times.

Mr Trump swiftly responded to the op-ed on Wednesday, calling it a “gutless editorial” and “really a disgrace”.

The writer, claiming to be part of the “resistance” to Mr Trump but not from the left, said: “Many Trump appointees have vowed to do what we can to preserve our democratic institutions while thwarting Mr. Trump’s more misguided impulses until he is out of office.”

The newspaper described the author of the anonymous column as “a senior official in the Trump administration”.

The publication of the op-ed immediately triggered a wild guessing game as to the author’s identity on social media, in newsrooms and inside the West Wing where officials were blindsided by it.