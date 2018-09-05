BBC news presenter Rachael Bland dies from cancer aged 40

BBC news presenter Rachael Bland has died after being diagnosed with incurable cancer, her family has announced.

It come days after the 40-year-old BBC Radio 5 Live news reader revealed on social media that she had only days to live.

A post on Bland’s official Twitter account said: “Our beautiful, courageous Rachael died peacefully this morning surrounded by her close family.

We are crushed but she would want me to thank everyone who took an interest in her story or sent messages of support. You’ll never know how much they meant to her. Steve and Freddie xxx”.