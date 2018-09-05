Belfast Primark fire cordon ‘totally unacceptable’ in run-up to Christmas

A cordon around businesses in Belfast city centre in the “crucial” months leading up to Christmas following the Primark building fire is “totally unacceptable”, Belfast Chamber has said. Rajesh Rana, president of Belfast Chamber of Trade and Commerce, said the expected four-month cordon in the retail core of the city would have a “seriously detrimental effect” not only on the businesses in the immediate vicinity but on the entire city. Fourteen businesses are unable to trade as they are within a safety exclusion zone established amid fears the blackened structure on Castle Street could collapse. Last week, flames and thick black smoke engulfed the five-storey historic Bank Buildings which housed Primark.

More than 100 firefighters battled the major blaze for more than three days as it ripped through the building. The city’s Lord Mayor Deirdre Hargey said on Wednesday that the area within the cordon could be inaccessible until next year, meaning it would be out of bounds throughout the busy pre-Christmas shopping season when many businesses earn enough to sustain them through leaner times. Mr Rana called on Belfast City Council and Primark to find an “urgent alternative” to the cordon to allow pedestrians to access the area safely. He said the chamber was doing everything within its own powers to help the traders but footfall was already down and some businesses were reporting a serious decline in takings over the past seven days.

The Lord Mayor said engineers would assess the site and consider bracing the badly damaged shell, then determine if its facade can be saved. Ms Hargey added that the council and other agencies and government departments were working together to assist businesses and find alternative premises for them. Primark customers and staff were evacuated from the Primark building after smoke could be seen billowing from the roof. Flames reaching at least 50ft were visible across Belfast’s skyline.

