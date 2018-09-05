Campaign group appeals against abortion ruling

A campaign group has lodged an appeal after it lost its legal challenge to the Scottish Government’s move to allow pregnant women to take abortion-inducing medication at home.

The Society for the Protection of Unborn Children (SPUC) argued the decision by ministers, over the use of the drug misoprostol, was “unlawful” and a threat to women’s health.

However, Judge Lady Wise rejected the group’s arguments in a ruling published last month, following a two-day hearing at the Court of Session in May.