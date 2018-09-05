Charles honoured at GQ Men Of The Year Awards

The Prince of Wales joked that he now had something to “throw at the burglar” as he was presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award by GQ. The royal was honoured for his charity work at the GQ Men Of The Year Awards. The choir sang Starman as he took to the stage. Charles, who turns 70 this year, told the audience he initially thought it was a mistake when he heard he was getting the accolade.

He said: “First of all I really wanted to apologise for being wrongly dressed. I feared none of you would be able to compete with my incredibly snazzy dinner jacket. “When I was first told of GQ magazine’s wish to give me a Man Of The Year award I felt sure it must have been some kind of mistake. “I thought it must be some sort of ill-deserved fashion award. “Particularly as in fashion terms I’m like a stopped clock. In other words I’m fashionable once every 25 years.”

He said he then learned it was for philanthropy, adding: “It really is incredibly kind of you and GQ magazine to do this.” Charles told how establishing his charities was not easy but that he persevered. “As you can imagine there is nothing more satisfying than seeing the difference you can make to so many young people’s lives,” he said. “If you can actually provide them with an opportunity, help them to develop self-confidence and self-esteem, suddenly their lives can be transformed.” The royal said above all else he was “enormously grateful to so many of the wonderful generous people who have enabled me to set up a whole range of charities”. “Without these wonderfully generous people, corporations, individuals, goodness knows who, we would not have been able to do all this. “We are incredibly lucky in this country to have so many people like that who can make such a fantastic difference in so many areas of life.”

Charles at the awards ceremony Credit: Yui Mok/PA