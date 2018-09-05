Child killed by falling tree as Tropical Storm Gordon blasts US Gulf Coast

A car drives through a road as flood waters come in from Tropical Storm Gordon in Dauphin Island. Credit: AP

A child has died after a tree fell onto a mobile home as Tropical Storm Gordon made landfall on the US Gulf Coast. Officers responded to a call of the fallen tree in Florida and discovered the child, whose name and age was not released and no one else inside the home was injured, said Escambia County Sheriff's office. The National Hurricane Centre said Storm Gordon made landfall just west of the Alabama-Mississippi border but is forecast to quickly weaken as it moves inland across Mississippi, Louisiana and into Arkansas. It did not reach hurricane status.

Tropical Storm Gordon strengthened in the final hours as it neared the central Gulf Coast, clocking top sustained winds of 70mph. The National Hurricane Centre said Gordon’s tight core was about 30 miles south east of Biloxi, Mississippi, or about 35 miles south of Mobile, Alabama, where heavy rain and wind picked up shortly before nightfall. More than 27,000 customers were without power on Tuesday night as Gordon began pushing ashore. The outages were mostly in coastal Alabama and included the western tip of the Florida Panhandle around Pensacola, with a few hundred in south-eastern Mississippi.

Pensacola International Airport reported more than four inches of rain, the heaviest total reported so far along the Gulf Coast. A hurricane warning was in effect for the entire Mississippi and Alabama coasts with the possibility Gordon would become a Category 1 storm. The National Hurricane Centre predicted a "life-threatening" storm surge of three-foot to five-foot along parts of the central Gulf Coast. Flooding is a risk with up to eight inches of rain could fall in some parts through to late Thursday as the tropical weather moves inland towards Arkansas. Governors in Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana declared states of emergency to better mobilise state resources and National Guard troops.

