Counterfeit designer perfume bottle filled with ‘significant’ amount of Novichok

A counterfeit bottle of designer perfume picked up by a victim of the Salisbury nerve agent attack contained a “significant” amount of Novichok. Charlie Rowley, 48, told police he found a box he thought contained perfume in a charity bin on Wednesday June 27.

The box and bottle were labelled as Premier Jour by Nina Ricci – but Scotland Yard has confirmed that they were counterfeits and had been specially adapted. Inside the box was a bottle and applicator, and police said Mr Rowley tried to put the two parts together at his home address in Amesbury on Saturday June 30. In doing so, he got some of the contents on himself. He said his partner, Dawn Sturgess, 44, had applied some of the substance to her wrists before feeling unwell.

After he told police where he found the box, cordons were put in place and two bins behind shops in Catherine Street, Salisbury, were removed. Previously, during a search of Mr Rowley’s home in Muggleton Road, Amesbury, on July 10, a small box labelled as Nina Ricci Premier Jour was recovered from a rubbish bag in the kitchen. On July 11, a small glass bottle with a modified nozzle was found on a kitchen worktop. Tests undertaken at the Government’s Defence Science and Technology Laboratory established that the bottle contained a “significant amount of Novichok”, Scotland Yard said. Ms Sturgess died in hospital in July, just over a week after she and Mr Rowley fell ill.

A perfume bottle and applicator recovered by police from Novichok victim Charlie Rowley’s address in Muggleton Road, Amesbury Credit: Metropolitan Police/PA