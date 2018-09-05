Early results boost hopes for historic gene editing attempt

Early results from a historic gene editing study have shown encouraging signs that the treatment may be safe, and could achieve at least some of its hoped-for effects. Scientists stress that it is too soon to know whether the technique to permanently change a person’s DNA in order to cure a disease will ultimately succeed. The results are from the first human test of gene editing in the body – in this case, tackling a genetic disorder called Hunter syndrome that often kills people in their teens.

Brian Madeux was the first person in the world to participate in gene editing Credit: AP

In two patients who received a medium dose of the treatment, urine levels of large sugar compounds that are the hallmark of Hunter syndrome had fallen by half, on average, four months later – a possible sign the treatment is working. Two others who received a low dose have seen little change in these sugars so far. There is no way to know yet whether the change in the middle-dose patients is due to the gene editing or something else, but the fact their sugars have declined consistently since treatment suggests it might be. Study leader Dr Joseph Muenzer of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill said that he cannot absolutely say the result was due to a treatment effect, but acknowledged that the drop is “really encouraging”.

A research nurse examine Mr Madeux Credit: AP

The main goal of early treatment studies is to test safety, though researchers also look for hints that the therapy is working. Dr Muenzer revealed the results at a conference in Greece. He consults for the treatment’s maker, California-based Sangamo Therapeutics. Company president Dr Sandy Macrae said tests will reveal more in about five months, but the change in the middle-dose group so far “looks really good”. He said: “The most rational explanation for this is that what we hoped was going to happen, has happened.” Dr Howard Kaufman, a Boston scientist and member of a US National Institutes of Health panel that reviewed the study before it began, said the results are “exciting”, and suggest that gene editing is working to some degree, without safety concerns so far.

Experts are hopeful that the results are a sign that the treatment is working Credit: AP