Families struggling to afford recommended diet, report warns

An estimated 220,000 children in Scotland are living in households that are unlikely to be able to afford a healthy diet as defined by a UK Government eating guide, according to a think tank.

Families earning less than £15,860 would need to spend 39% of their income after housing costs to follow Public Health England’s Eatwell Guide, the Food Foundation said.

It estimates the cost of meeting the guide’s recommendations at £103.17 per week for two adults and two children.

The Foundation says its analysis strengthens the call for a national measurement of food insecurity and further investigation into children’s access to healthy food in the UK.