Firefighters tackle blaze at business in Hamilton

Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a business in Hamilton.

Crews were called to the scene just after 5.35am on Wednesday.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman described the premises as “well alight”.

The incident is taking place in a commercial building on Muir Street.

Four appliances are in attendance, including two pump vehicles and two aerial vehicles.

It is believed no one was in the property when it went up in flames.