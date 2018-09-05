First Colin Kaepernick advert for Nike ‘to air during NFL opener’

Nike has unveiled its first “Just Do It” advert narrated by Colin Kaepernick which is reportedly scheduled to air during the NFL season opener on Thursday night.

The two-minute spot released on Wednesday highlights superstar athletes LeBron James, Serena Williams and others.

The ad, which a person familiar with the situation says will air during American football games throughout the season, touches on the controversy of NFL players protesting against racial inequality, police brutality and other issues by demonstrating during the national anthem.

Kaepernick narrates the full spot but first physically appears midway through.