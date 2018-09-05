Student poster prank in Texas McDonald's goes unnoticed for almost two months

A student decided to take matters into his own hands when he noticed there was no Asian representation at his local McDonald's in Texas.

Jevh Maravilla, who has Filipino heritage, decided to replace the faces of the models on the walls of the fast food chain with his own.

Along with his friend Christian Toledo, Jevh hatched a covert plan to hang a poster of them on the wall.

The pair even bought a McDonald's uniform from a charity shop for seven dollars to help them execute the prank.

The pair have shared pictures on social media of them posing as McDonald's models, which has been shared more than 900,000 times.