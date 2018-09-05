Fusiliers march through London to celebrate 50th anniversary

Hundreds of fusiliers set off on a parade through the city of London to celebrate 50 years since their regiment was formed. Bayonets were fixed high as more than 500 serving and former army personnel began marching through the square mile to the beat of drums. They set off at 10am after getting into formation at the Tower of London, their regimental headquarters.

The troops were due to march from the Tower of London to the Guildhall Credit: John Walton/PA

The troops will parade toward Guildhall, where they will be received by the Duke of Kent and undergo a full inspection. Retired Colonel James Denny, regimental secretary for The Fusiliers, thanked the regiment’s ‘Colonel-in-Chief’, the Duke of Kent, for his “continued support”. He said: “The Privilege Parade on September 5 promises to be a great event for all the Fusilier family and we are delighted that so many of our affiliated regiments from around the world will be able to join us on this special day. “It is a great honour to be allowed to parade through the City of London in this, our 50th anniversary year, so a huge thank you to all the officials for enabling this momentous occasion to take place.”

More than 500 personnel were participating Credit: John Walton/PA