Human error blamed for failure to trace palm print in Kingsmill probe

“System and human error” have been blamed for the failure to identify a palm print recovered from a van linked to the Kingsmill massacre, an inquest has heard. Ten workmen were murdered in a mass shooting in south Armagh on January 5 1976, in an atrocity attributed to the Provisional IRA. A palm print was recovered from a van which police believe was used by the gunmen in 1976. It was not successfully matched until 2016. The palm print had been taken from the van by police forensic officers, and attempts were made to match it using police database systems in 2010 and 2014. but these were not successful.

Ian Harrison Credit: PA

Giving evidence to an inquest into the atrocity, Detective Chief Inspector Ian Harrison put this down to “system and human error”. In 2016, a match was found for the palm print. “This was subsequently checked and confirmed as a positive match by three officers,” Mr Harrison told the inquest. This sparked a fresh police investigation. A 59-year-old man was arrested by police in Newry, Co Down. He was questioned and a file was sent to the Public Prosecution Service. In February 2017, the PPS announced it would not be pursuing a case against the man due to insufficient evidence. Mr Harrison, who led the new police investigation, read a section of the report he submitted to the PPS to the inquest. It revealed some difficulty proving whether the van had been used by the gunmen, due to a lack of witnesses and a lack of firearms residue inside the van, which was likely to have transported 11 heavily armed men thought to have fired more than 100 rounds at the scene.

Alan Black was the sole survivor of the massacre Credit: Niall Carson/PA