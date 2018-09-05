Husband thought £1m lottery win was prank by wife

A wife who pranked her husband that she had won £250,000 on the lottery scooped a £1 million win three weeks later. Self-employed carpenter Daniel Peart, 27, did not believe Charlotte, 28, when she called him at work to tell him of the win, and he passed the phone onto his brother. She matched five numbers on EuroMillions HotPicks in the draw on August 28 after entering online.

Daniel Peart, 27, and his wife Charlotte, 28, celebrate their £1 million EuroMillions HotPicks win in Alwalton, Peterborough Credit: Joe Giddens/ PA

“I didn’t believe her at all because we like to wind each other up,” said Mr Peart. He said it was only when she sent him a screenshot of the winning message that he realised it was true, and was “stunned”. Admin worker Mrs Peart added: “He didn’t believe me. “Actually, he said ‘I can’t talk to you right now love’ and ended up putting his brother on the phone. “It was definitely crazy and not a normal day.”

Daniel Peart, 27, thought his wife Charlotte was pranking him when she said they had won £1m Credit: Joe Giddens/ PA