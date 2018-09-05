Independence of probe that arrested Loughinisland documentary makers questioned

The extent of PSNI involvement in the arrest and questioning of two documentary makers has prompted questions over the independence of the investigation.

Lawyers for Trevor Birney and Barry McCaffrey have expressed concern about the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s role in what was portrayed as a Durham Police operation.

They claim the events in Belfast last Friday were dominated by local officers throughout.

The award-winning journalists were released on bail on Friday evening after being held for 14 hours for questioning over the alleged theft of confidential material from a police watchdog.

The PSNI originally asked Durham Police to conduct the investigation into how material held by the Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland ended up in the reporters’ documentary on the notorious Loughinisland massacre of 1994.

With the No Stone Unturned film exploring persistent claims of security force collusion with the loyalist paramilitaries who murdered six men in the Co Down village, PSNI chief constable George Hamilton called in an external force to probe the theft allegations, citing potential conflict of interest concerns.

But solicitors Niall Murphy and John Finucane, who represent Mr Birney and Mr McCaffrey respectively, have now questioned the stated independence of the Durham inquiry, insisting the PSNI had a prominent role throughout Friday’s events.