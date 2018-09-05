Is your local Royal Bank of Scotland branch for the chop?

Royal Bank of Scotland is closing 54 branches.

The lender said the move was linked to it not having to sell its Williams & Glyn business. It has branches in close proximity to each other and is seeking to reduce overlap.

Here is a full list of the branches affected:

RBS London, Kensington High Street

RBS Enfield

RBS Watford

RBS Kingston Upon Thames

RBS London Notting Hill Gate

RBS Eastbourne

RBS Wolverhampton

RBS Swansea

RBS Belper

RBS Cardiff Roath

RBS Prestatyn

RBS Basildon

RBS Ipswich

RBS Bournemouth

RBS Congleton

RBS Swallownest

RBS Matlock

RBS Ashbourne

RBS Darlington

RBS Chapel-en-le-Frith

RBS Pemberton

RBS Leigh

RBS Manchester Droylsden

RBS Bamber Bridge

RBS Dronfield

RBS Hindley

RBS Radcliffe

RBS Buxton High Street

RBS Bolton Harwood

RBS Poulton-le-Fylde

RBS Altrincham

RBS Formby

RBS Sheffield Ecclesfield

RBS Romiley

RBS Shaw

RBS South Elmsall

RBS Fleetwood

RBS Atherton

RBS Marple

RBS Hazel Grove

RBS Prescot

RBS Standish

RBS Partington

RBS Burscough Bridge

RBS Kirkham

RBS Ramsbottom

RBS Hathersage

RBS Parbold

RBS Adlington

RBS Maghull

RBS Croston

RBS Disley

RBS Prestbury

RBS Blackpool Talbot Square