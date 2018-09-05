Just-about-managing families closer to financial cliff edge, says TUC

The Prime Minister has been accused of “abandoning” promises she made to help working families after new research revealed that households have been pushed £1,250 into the red since her arrival in Downing Street. The TUC criticised Theresa May’s promise to help so-called just-about-managing families, saying they had been pushed closer to a financial “cliff edge” in recent years. Families are now being forced to borrow to maintain a basic standard of living, with debt levels rising “extremely quickly” among the poorest, said the union organisation.

Its analysis of official data showed that families’ outgoings have outstripped their incomes in every quarter since Mrs May took office in 2016. The TUC said disposable incomes have fallen at an annual rate of 0.4% over the past two years, driven by falling wages and insecure work. Pay and work will dominate next week’s TUC Congress in Manchester, when there will be calls for a crackdown on insecure work, an end to “unfair” pay for agency employees and banning of zero-hours contracts. TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady said: “Theresa May has abandoned the promises she made when she moved into Downing Street. “Two years on, working families can’t make ends meet without being forced into the red, and the May Government has done nothing to get wages rising or to crack down on the epidemic of insecure work.

