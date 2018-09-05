Kim Kardashian returns to White House for criminal justice reform meeting

Reality television star Kim Kardashian has returned to the White House for a meeting with senior presidential advisers as part of criminal justice reform efforts by the US government. A White House official confirmed Kardashian’s appearance after TMZ reported on her visit to the White House.

The reality TV star held a meeting with Mr Trump three months ago Credit: Ian West/PA

She last visited the White House three months ago to push for a pardon for Alice Marie Johnson. One week later, Mr Trump granted the 63-year-old clemency, freeing her from prison after more than two decades in jail on drug charges. Kardashian participated in a listening session on clemency and prison reform with several White House staffers, including the president’s senior adviser and son-in-law, Jared Kushner. Hogan Gidley, White House deputy press secretary, said: “The discussion is mainly focused on ways to improve that process to ensure deserving cases receive a fair review.” Among the others in attendance were CNN commentator Van Jones, Shon Hopwood, a lawyer who served time in prison for bank robbery, and Leonard Leo of the Federalist Society, who has been instrumental in steering Mr Trump’s supreme court choices, including Brett Kavanaugh, whose confirmation hearings have begun in Washington.

The star has previously said she will push for clemency for a man serving a life term over drugs offences Credit: AP