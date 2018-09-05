Lion has a surprising reaction to tourists at Taigan Safari Park in Crimea

If a lion clambered into the safari car you were in, the natural reaction would be to try to escape.

Tourists visiting the Taigan Safari Park in Crimea were faced with this exact dilemma when faced with a big cat approaching their vehicle.

Luckily for these visitors, Filya the lion was much more interested in cuddling and licking them as the remarkable footage above shows.

Taigan is famous for giving guests the opportunity to get up close to its lions.

Not all of the animals have proved as receptive to tourists as Filya, with a woman being bitten by a different lion in the same park in July.