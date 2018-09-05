Lloyds to cull another 380 jobs as part of reorganisation efforts

Lloyds Banking Group will cull another 380 jobs as part of efforts to reorganise the business.

The move was announced by financial services union Accord, which said the move will impact staff in the bank’s commercial banking, people and productivity, and retail and transformation divisions.

The lender is also set to create 435 new roles, resulting in a net increase of 55 positions.

But the union warned that a number of staff might not make the cut when Lloyds recruits for the revamped roles.

“Whilst on the face of it the plans look positive, not all existing colleagues will have the transferable skills for the newly created roles and will mean some will face redundancy,” Accord said.

Lloyds said the majority of the new roles would be in engineering and design as part of plans to offer “more leading-edge products and services that meet the needs of our customers today and in the future.”

“These new roles form part of the £3 billion commitment the group has made over the course of its next strategic plan to invest heavily in technology and people,” the bank said in a statement.