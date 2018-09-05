Mike Russell underlines case for devolution settlement change

There is a case for “substantial change” to the devolution settlement, the Constitutional Relations Secretary has told MSPs. Mike Russell said “the weight of Brexit” had proven too much for the existing arrangements to bear as he appeared before the Finance and Constitution Committee to discuss trade after the UK leaves the European Union (EU). Scottish ministers sought urgent discussions with the UK Government on the devolution system after the EU Withdrawal Bill was passed despite the Scottish Parliament voting to withhold consent.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Mr Russell confirmed the Scottish Government will not bring forward a consent vote for the Trade Bill – aimed at ensuring the UK can continue its existing trade policy as far as possible immediately after leaving the EU – or any other Brexit legislation until the issue is resolved. “I think everybody would accept that the weight of Brexit is too great for the current devolved settlement to bear. That’s obvious,” Mr Russell said. “The system has not worked, and therefore there needs to be changes to the system. We think there is a case to be made for substantial change.” Scottish ministers are pressing for changes to the Trade Bill which they argue are needed to address concerns over where powers in devolved areas will lie and the set-up of the Trade Remedies Body, which will affect Scottish consumers and businesses. They have also called for a role for the Scottish Government in the development of future trade deals. Mr Russell said the current level of engagement between the Scottish and UK governments should be improved. “I am pretty critical presently of the nature of that engagement,” he said. “Where I see essentially a tick-box exercise going on, I have an obligation to say there is a tick-box exercise going on.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.