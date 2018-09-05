New electric car silent but deadly, says Charles

The Prince of Wales has joked about his new electric car – saying it is “silent but deadly”.

Charles used his eco-vehicle for the first time on Wednesday, being driven round London to a string of engagements.

When he arrived at the Royal Albert Hall in the £60,000 Jaguar I-Pace for a conference staged by one of his charities to discuss the state of the arts and creativity in schools, he was quizzed about the car.

The prince, whose prized Aston Martin DB6 runs on bioethanol fuel, joked: “It got here – silent but deadly.”