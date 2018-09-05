NHS facing resourcing crisis amid 1,800 vacancies – health chief

The NHS in Northern Ireland is facing a crisis over the number of unfilled posts, a senior official said. Approximately 1,800 vacancies need to be plugged. The service wants to recruit more people to transform care in areas like nursing and social care, Health and Social Care Board chief executive Valerie Watts said.

Some measures tackling the high suicide rate, improving social care and reforms to set budgets over longer periods have not yet been introduced because no ministers are in place at Stormont, officials said. Ms Watts said: “We are facing into a bit of a resourcing crisis in Northern Ireland in terms of the number of vacancies we are carrying across the health and care system.” This week the Department of Health announced what it termed a “new era” of GP care. The NHS plans to recruit 200 extra posts for new multi-disciplinary teams involving physiotherapists and mental health specialists in surgeries in Co Down and the north west. Ms Watts joined other health officials giving evidence at Westminster to the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee of MPs. An extra £100 million has been set aside to overhaul the NHS as part of the DUP’s confidence and supply agreement to support the minority Government at Westminster in key votes.

