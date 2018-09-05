Russian nationals Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov named as suspects in Salisbury nerve agent attack

Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov have been named as suspects. Credit: Met Police

There is sufficient evidence to charge two Russian nationals with offences including conspiracy to murder over the Salisbury nerve agent attack, Scotland Yard and the Crown Prosecution Service have announced. The suspects have been named as Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, both believed to be aged around 40. Assistant Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Neil Basu said it is likely the suspects were travelling under aliases and Petrov and Boshirov are not their real names. The CPS said it will not be applying to Russia for the extradition of the two men, but a European Arrest Warrant has been obtained and there is a "realistic prospect of conviction".

The Russian nationals were captured on CCTV outside Salisbury train station. Credit: Met Police

The offences include conspiracy to murder Sergei Skripal; the attempted murder of Sergei Skripal, Yulia Skripal and PC Nick Bailey; the use and possession of Novichok contrary to the Chemical Weapons Act; and causing grievous bodily harm with intent to Yulia Skripal and Nick Bailey. The announcement comes after the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) confirmed the toxic chemical that killed Dawn Sturgess in Amesbury was the same nerve agent as that which poisoned Sergei and Yulia Skripal.

Dawn Sturgess and her partner Charlie Rowley were poisoned by Novichok. Credit: PA

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt welcomed the report and again levelled the blame for the attacks at Russia, who it is believed ordered the assassination of former spy Mr Skripal. Three months after the Skripals poisoning Ms Sturgess and her partner Charlie Rowley fell ill at his home in Amesbury, near Salisbury, on June 30. The former died in hospital eight days later having never regained consciousness. It is believed they were exposed to a military grade nerve agent from a perfume bottle discarded by those responsible for the attack on Mr Skripal and his daughter, which also saw Wiltshire police officer Detective Sergeant Nick Bailey caught up in the attack.

The fake bottle of perfume that is believed to have contained Novichok was found at Charlie Rowley's home. Credit: Met Police

The announcement of Russians as suspects further emboldens the belief that the attempted assassination was ordered by Moscow. Sue Hemming, CPS director of legal services, said: "Prosecutors from CPS Counter Terrorism Division have considered the evidence and have concluded there is sufficient evidence to provide a realistic prospect of conviction and it is clearly in the public interest to charge Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, who are Russian nationals." She added: "A realistic prospect of conviction means the CPS is satisfied on an objective assessment that the evidence can be used in court and that an objective, impartial and reasonable jury hearing the case, properly directed and acting in accordance with the law, is more likely than not to convict these two individuals of the charges,"

Sergei and Yulia Skripal were poisoned by Novichok but both survived. Credit: PA