Novichok victim Charlie Rowley wants suspects ‘brought to justice’

Novichok poisoning victim Charlie Rowley has welcomed the news that two suspects have been identified in the Salisbury attack.

Mr Rowley said he wanted to see the men, said by police to be Russian military intelligence officers, “brought to justice”.

The 48-year-old was exposed to the same nerve agent used in Salisbury to attack ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in March.

Mr Rowley and his partner Dawn Sturgess, 44, fell ill in Amesbury months after the Skripal incident.