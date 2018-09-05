Police justified in use of incapacitant spray in drugs search, report says

A police officer’s use of an incapacitant spray to subdue a man during a drugs search was justified, a watchdog has found.

An investigation by the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (Pirc) concluded the 32-year-old had posed a danger to the officers trying to detain him and that the use of Pava spray was “proportionate”.

The findings relate to an incident in a Dundee car park on the evening of Thursday February 8 this year.

The man struggled violently with officers from Police Scotland, forcing one to use Pava irritant spray, a substance similar to pepper spray, to prevent him from escaping.