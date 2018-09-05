Prince Charles given Lifetime Achievement Award by GQ

The Prince of Wales is being honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the GQ Men of the Year Awards. Charles, who turns 70 later this year, was praised for his longstanding charity work. The heir to the throne attended the star-studded event in London’s Tate Modern.

The annual ceremony celebrates men and women who have helped to shape the world’s cultural landscape over style, politics, entertainment and sport during the course of the year. Dylan Jones, editor of GQ, praised the prince for his philanthropy: “The Prince of Wales has given his service to charities and philanthropic endeavours with such steadfast revolve, clarity of purpose and dedication to others, at home and on the world stage. “We are particularly honoured to be able to dedicate the Prince of Wales with this award during British GQ’s 30th Anniversary this year.” Charles is the nation’s longest serving heir to the throne.