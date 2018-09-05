Probe into sacking of Carl Sargeant suspended

*UPDATED WITH WELSH GOVERNMENT STATEMENT ADDED TO END OF COPY* The inquiry into the sacking of senior politician Carl Sargeant has been suspended ahead of a legal challenge by his family. The Welsh Government minister’s widow lodged an appeal at the High Court in London last month seeking to challenge how the inquiry will proceed. The QC leading the inquiry, Paul Bowen, has halted proceedings pending the result of the judicial review.

Bernie Sargeant and son Jack at the former Welsh Government minister’s funeral Credit: Peter Byrne/PA

Bernie Sargeant has spoken publicly of her concerns that the investigation could become a “cover-up”. Mr Sargeant’s family are unhappy their lawyers would be barred from questioning witnesses, and oral evidence would not be heard in public. They are also challenging rules which would allow the independent investigator to bar the family from hearings. Mr Sargeant killed himself last November, days after he was sacked from his Welsh Government role and suspended from the Labour Party over allegations about his personal conduct.

Carwyn Jones Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/PA