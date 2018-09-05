Take a 3D tour of the International Space Station as row breaks out over 'deliberate' air leak

An air leak on the International Space Station has been repaired but Russia believes the hole was caused by 'an unsteady hand'. Credit: Nasa

This ITV News 3D graphic takes you on a tour of the International Space Shuttle, giving an insight into how the intricate parts on this technically and politically ambitious orbiting station fit together. The revealing model comes as Russia's space chief said a small hole detected on a Russian Soyuz module docked on the ISS last week could have been drilled deliberately, either back on Earth or by astronauts in space.

The ITV News 3D graphic takes you on a tour of the ISS, allowing you to click on the model to take you through the different sections, including the 'tranquillity mode' (9) which acts as a docking point for visiting vehicles. This is likely to have been the area where the Russia space craft was docked during its stopover on the ISS. Astronauts used tape to seal the leak after the hole caused a small loss of pressure that was not life-threatening. Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin was quoted by Russian news agencies as saying the hole was drilled by “an unsteady hand” but did not say if he suspected one of the astronauts. Three Americans, two Russians and a German are currently aboard the station.

Russian Soyuz MS-09 crew craft, left, attached to the International Space Station Credit: AP/Nasa

The International Space Station is an incredible feat in many ways. In technological terms it is a giant leap for mankind. But politically it is perhaps even more ambitious, with five space agencies - United States, Europe, Japan, Russia and Canada encompassing 17 countries, involved in its construction and maintenance.

US astronaut Serena Aunon-Chancellor, centre, Russian cosmonaut Sergey Prokopyev and German astronaut Alexander Gerst. Credit: AP